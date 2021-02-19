Panel to recommend VC of Assam Women’s Varsity

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 19: With the government forming a panel to select a vice chancellor for the beleaguered Assam Women’s University there is a ray of hope that the only women’s university in the Northeast will get a permanent vice chancellor, nine years after its establishment in 2013.

Barring one year, the university has been run by a mentor and at present an ad-hoc VC, both borrowed from the Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

A notification dated February 16, 2021 from the Governor’s office who is the chancellor of the university stated that the panel included Dr KK Aggarwal, founder vice chancellor GGS Indraprastha University and chairman National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi as the nominee of the chancellor, Dr Mridul Hazarika former vice chancellor, Gauhati University, as nominee elected by executive council, Assam Women’s University, and Professor Nilima Bhagawati, retired professor and head of the department of education, Gauhati University as nominee of the government.

The notifications vide No. GSA. 13/2021 read, “In exercise of the power conferred under sure section (1) of section 11 of the Assam Women’s University Act 2013, as amended upto date, the chancellor of the university is pleased to constitute a committee…. to submit recommendation for the purpose of appointment of vice chancellor of Assam Women’s University as per section 11(1) and (2) of Assam Women’s University Act, 2013. Dr KK Aggarwal, chairman, NBA will be the chairman of the committee. The committee is requested to recommend within a period of three months from the date of issue of this notification for appointment of the new vice chancellor of Assam Women’s University.

From October 14, 2020 the Director of Research (Agri) Dr Ashok Bhattacharyya had been asked by the Governor to assume temporary charge as Vice Chancellor of Assam Women’s University.

Dr Bhattacharyya was then also serving as AAU in charge VC having taken charge from AAU VC KM Bujarbaruah on August 1, 2019.

Dr Bhattacharyya had told newspersons that he had received a letter from Governor Jagdish Mukhi in which he had been directed to head the AWU as acting vice chancellor till further orders and to accept the resignation of the incumbent vice chancellor Professor Malinee Goswami.

Assam Women’s University’s first vice chancellor Professor Goswami had just about completed a year of her tenure before she resigned. Prof Goswami, former head of the department, Gauhati University was appointed as the VC of AWU by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the then chancellor of the university on September 12.

She had assumed charge on September 17, 2019 but was on leave for most part of September this year due to reported ill health of her spouse.

Goswami said that she had tendered her resignation quite some time back but that it had not been accepted. As to why she was resigning, Goswami said that there was not one reason but several reasons, but refused to elaborate.

Prior to Dr Goswami’s appointment, a stop gap arrangement which continued for six years, had been in place with the then vice chancellor of AAU KM Bujarbaruah, being appointed as mentor of the university.

In 2018 the university courted controversy when students of the University took to the streets demanding the appointment of permanent VC and six other top posts which had been lying vacant since inception, holding of convocations, etc.

The students’ movement garnered support from almost all the organisations and other universities in the state and from other parts of the country including AASU, AJYCP, KMSS, SFI and others, till it became a state wide agitation.

The controversy came to a head when education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted in the state assembly that the university would be downgraded into an institute, that the mentor heading a university was not legal nor were the pass certificates signed by him.

The girls called off the agitation when AASU rallied behind the students and the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami who is also the Jorhat MLA assured the students that the seven vacant posts would be filled up and status quo of the university would be maintained.

However, only three posts were filled up and nine years on, teachers are still appointed on ad-hoc basis.