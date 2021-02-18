Pangolin seized in Tinsukia, 7 skins recovered

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 18: The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in association with local police and forest officials on Thursday seized seven skins of dead pangolin and one pangolin in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. Both of them were handed over to Tinsukia police.

“After getting specific information a team of WCCB along with police and forest officials conducted a raid at Rajbonshi Hotel in Tinsukia and seized seven skins of dead pangolin and one pangolin from a room of the hotel.

According to police, a girl and a boy were arrested and they are from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are interrogating both of them but till now it is not clear that from where they have brought the skins and a live pangolin. It is sure that they are smuggling the animal skins,” said a police official.

Pangolins are listed as Endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purpose is an unlawful under the Wildlife Protection Act.