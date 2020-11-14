Parag Bhuyan’s death: CID team proceeds for Tinsukia

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 13: A team of CID led by Bibekananda Das, SSP on Friday proceeded to Tinsukia district to investigate the alleged killing of journalist Parag Bhuyan. The SSP is accompanied by Pradip Kumar Das, DSP and Jitesh Barman, inspector of CID.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed CID to probe into the death of Bhuyan.

A team from Forensic Science Laboratory comprising Dr. Partha Pratim Dev Sarma, senior scientific officer & in-charge (Physics Division), Arup Manta, junior scientific officer (Serology Division) and Haren Das, laboratory technician has also proceeded to Tinsukia to assist the investigation.

Bhuyan (53) died while he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night at Kakopathar in Upper Assam Tinsukia district.

According to sources, Bhuyan was hit by the car which was driven by some unknown people in front of his home on Wednesday night and later shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition in Dibrugarh where he died on Thursday morning.

It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light.

Bhuyan was a senior reporter of Pratidin group and local reporter of ‘Axomiya Khabar’ and vice president of Tinsukia press club. He was also the younger brother of ex-minister Jagadish Bhuyan.

According to reports, the vehicle that caused the accident belongs to a person hailing from Samaguri in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai.

Police personnel on Thursday went to Namsai and managed to apprehend the Tata Xenon vehicle bearing registration number AS-23-BC-7881 along with its driver and helper and brought them to Namsai Police station. The driver was identified as James Mura.