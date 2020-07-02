Parents, students protest against HCS closure order

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: Parents and students of Hilltop Christian School (HCS) came out in protest against the authority of Diphu Christian Hospital Society (DCHS) as it has asked the HCS management authority to close down the school to make way for a hospital. HCS is under DCHS.

The parents and students have urged the concerned authority – Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and students’ bodies to intervene in the matter as it concerned the education of children.

On Tuesday last, the Principal of HCS, Nicole E Faiharien told media persons that the authority of DCHS was running the HCS, but in 2016 an agreement was reached between the authority of DCHS and RH Hminglien Hmar for running the school.

“The HCS was run by the same person Rothanglien Hmar, who is now running Diphu Christian Hospital. But on October 12, 2016 an agreement was reached between the authority of DCHS, Rothanglien Hmar and RH Hminglien Hmar, where the former agreed to the latter to run the school on lease. In the agreement it was mentioned that the rent for the school, for the first five year term shall be Rs. 12000/- per annum wef 2018. The managing director of HCS is RH Hminglien Hmar. I am managing the school on behalf of RH Hminglien Hmar and the Principal incharge,” said Nicole E Faiherien.

The Principal incharge E Faiherien said, “All of a sudden the authority of DCHS, Rothanglien Hmar informed us to leave the compound as a hospital is coming up. The agreement is for several decades. We have started giving a new set-up for the school. Above all in the middle of the academic session, where will the students go? The decision of the authority of DCHS is not justified as we are determined to continue to run the school.”

The matter is pending in the court, Faiherien informed. Infront of the Principal’s residence parents and students of the school protested against Rothanglien Hmar.

One of the parents, Rebecca Timungpi whose son is studying in class-V, said, “The school is on lease, but now the land owner wants our Principal to leave. We are in great trouble as the career of our children will be spoilt. The school is giving facilities to students. We need to take admission only at the first time of my ward joining the school. It has helped many poor students who can’t afford to study. We want the Karbi Students Association to intervene in the matter.”

Rohit Kumar Singh and Indrajit Basumatary are amongst the 13 Class 10 students. They fear uncertainty in their studies as they need to prepare for their matric exams.

The school has 100 plus enrollment. There are 12 teaching and 2 non teaching staff informed by Principal Faiharien.