Parts of Guwahati declared ‘Restricted Area’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Parts of Dispur in the city has been declared as ‘protected area’ by the Kamrup (Metro) district magistrate on Saturday to regulate the entry of unauthorized persons into the areas, except the bonafide residents and public servants.

The areas which were labeled as ‘protected areas’ were-southern side of the GS Road starting from Ganeshguri flyover up to Super Market Police Point; road staring from Super Market Police Point to Last Gate; from Last Gate along the RP Road up to the entry point ALA and from Ganesh Mandir up to Ganeshguri Chariali.

“No person or group of persons, except the bonafide residents and public servants as mentioned in the pars above, shall enter into or stay in or pass over or loiter in or around the scheduled area in the vicinity thereof without prior permission from the district magistrate or any officer duly authorized by him on his behalf or the commissioner of police, Guwahati or the secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly or an officer duly authorized by him,” an official order of Kamrup Metro district magistrate Biswajit Pegu said.

The order added that violation of the order by any person shall be liable to be punished under the provisions of law.