Partying cops get transfer order  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: The Home department of the State government, acting on directions by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has initiated disciplinary action for transfer of several police officers who took part in a night party on a river cruise over Brahmaputra violating the lockdown and curfew norms in the city. The department has initiated steps for transfer of one DCP, four ACPs, two OCs, two SIs and one ASI of the city police who took part in the party.

Meanwhile, Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna has written to Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta on Tuesday to conduct an inquiry into the incident.