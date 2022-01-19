Pathsala Youths’ Endeavour Against Drug Abuse, Depression

It’s time for people to take up physical activities and stay active and fit: Khanin Roy

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, Jan 18: In a bid to spread awareness on drug addiction and depression among the people, two boys and a girl travelled 500 KM on cycle, amid Magh Bihu celebration.

Khanin Roy, Jogesh Deka, Kankana Medhi of Pathsala in Bajali district, started their journey on 14th January to spread their message on the noble cause.

They started their journey from ‘Gita Satra’ Pathsala to ‘Madhupur Satra’ West Bengal.

The endeavor was done under the aegis of an organisation named Brain and Figure, Pathsala.

During their journey, people from various places of Assam and West Bengal felicitated them with Gamusa and Japi.

Khanin Roy, who lead the journey, said, “Depression is becoming a leading cause of suicide in the world. It has led many people to even commit suicide. During the time of Covid-19 many students, actors, farmers committed suicide due to depression. Some people today stay away from physical activities and immerse themselves in the virtual world. They must be encouraged to take up activities like cycling, walking, swimming and adventure sports so that they remain physically fit and active.”

He also said, “Around 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug abuse disorders while only 1 in 7 people receive treatment. Nowadays drug addiction is becoming a serious concern among youngsters. They have to control it by medication or exercise.”

It may be mentioned that, earlier in 2020, Khanin Roy, belonging to the same group walked 900 Km from Dhubri to Sadia. This is his seventh such programme. In 2016, he also swam across the Brahmaputra river (the 5th strongest river of the world).

Roy, a kickboxing champion, received the northeast award for the best fighter in 1999, and has won several medals at the national level championship.

As per a report by the World Health Organisation, every year 7,03,000 people take their own life and there are many more people who attempt suicide. Every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, communities and countries and has long-lasting effects on the people left behind. Suicide was the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds globally in 2019.

Suicide does not just occur in high-income countries, but is a global phenomenon in all regions of the world. In fact, over 77% of global suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries in 2019.

Suicide is a serious public health problem; however, suicides are preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions. For national responses to be effective, a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed.

India recorded 153,052 suicides – an average of 418 daily – in 2020, according to the latest Central government data.

The 2020 figures were more in comparison to 2019 when 139,123 suicides were recorded in the country, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated in an annual report.

Suicide rate (per lakh population) also increased from 10.4 in 2019 to 11.3 last year, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated.

According to the report, ‘family problems’ (33.6 per cent), ‘marriage-related problems’ (5 per cent) and ‘illness’ (18 per cent) together accounted for 56.7 per cent of total suicides in the country during 2020, it showed.

The overall male to female ratio of suicide victims was 70.9 to 29.1, the report stated.