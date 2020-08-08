Patients create ruckus at Nagaon BP Civil Hospital

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 8: Following ill behaviour of an on duty physician to COVID patients on Friday, the patients created ruckus in Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani civil hospital on Saturday.

According to sources, the hospital authorities failed to provide dinner to the patients on Friday owing to which the patients went on a rampage and quizzed the hospital authority for it. As per the allegations, in response to their queries, a section of employees including physicians of the hospital threatened to thrash them.

Meanwhile, one Asha worker named Anjali Bora who was also undergoing treatment after being infected with the novel coronavirus in the hospital, maintained that the COVID patients were getting less facilities in the hospital. “The food being providing to the patients, are below standard and not fit for patients at all,” she added.

On the other hand, one police constable of Nagaon police reserve colony, died on Friday evening at Guwahati after being infected with COVID-19. The police constable has been identified as Lakheswar Hazarika.

The family of the deceased constable alleged that the hospital authority of Nagaon civil hospital allegedly supplied no medicine nor took adequate care of him when he was undergoing treatment in Nagaon civil hospital.

They further added that the hospital authorities did not inform the family members before shifting him to Guwahati Dental Hospital based COVID Care Centre. Besides, sources claimed that 149 more people tested positive for COVID 19 on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 3280.