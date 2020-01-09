Patowary calls for market linkages through e-commerce portals

Assamese jewellery exhibition inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Under the aegis of Industries and Commerce Department, an Assamese jewellery exhibition opened at NEDFi House at Ganeshguri here on Thursday.

This exhibition of Assamese jewellery comprising 29 stalls will continue till January 12. The display and sale has showcased both traditional and fashionable jewellery by the best of entrepreneurs from districts like Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Nalbari, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

The second edition of this jewellery exhibition has been held under the Biponi scheme of the department for business promotion. The local artisans of the state are being provided free stalls with TA/DA and a common platform for strengthening market linkages with the potential buyers of the city. The highlight of the exhibition is that it has displayed both ethnic and fusion produces with focus on organic merchandises like beads, seeds, bamboo and rice.

Most of the entrepreneurs had undergone training, sponsored by the industries and commerce department, at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati and Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Jaipur prior to their ventures in this sector.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Chandra Mohan Patowary visited the stalls and appreciated the intricate designs and motifs showcased by the entrepreneurs. While interacting with them the minister stated that the Department would initiate steps for marketing of Assamese jewellery through e-commerce portals to tap the immense potentiality of the international market. Mentioning the facilities that the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) of the ministry of commerce and industries offers to commercial organisations, MSMEs, SHGs, artisans, craftsperson etc. the Minister asked the entrepreneurs present to avail the benefits of GeM and expand their market accordingly.

Commissioner and secretaries (commerce and industry) Dr. KK Dwivedi, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, additional secretary Manjula Saikia Bhuyan besides officials of Udyog Bhawan were present in the inauguration programme.