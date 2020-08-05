Patowary for strict enforcement of road rules

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Chairing a meeting of State Road Safety Council with all the stakeholders and other departments here, transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Tuesday directed them to take steps to control and reduce the road accidents and resultant fatalities to save precious lives.

The minister called upon the stakeholders to involve local community volunteers to save the lives of accident victims by providing necessary help during the golden hour. In this regard, the DTOs have already started engaging local youth and train them as Path Suraksha Mitra.

It may be noted that road fatalities in the state are on a declining trend since January and the minister emphasised strict enforcement to further bring down the numbers.

For the first time, road accident fatalities have seen a decline of 8 percent during January to March as compared to the same period of 2019.

Likewise, road accident fatalities declined by 27 percent during January to June as compared to same period of 2019. During to April to June there was a decline of 51 percent; however this was more due to lockdown.

Patowary asked the health department to strengthen trauma care facilities, police and enforcement officials to conduct extensive drives against traffic violations especially over speeding, drunken driving and underage driving. The road owning agencies – NHAI, NHIDCL and PWD – were also directed to install proper signage and take up all traffic calming measures, especially in accident vulnerable areas and black spots.

Since highest numbers of accidents have occurred on National Highways and in districts of Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Barpeta, Nagaon and Goalpara, the minister directed the respective DTOs to take all necessary road safety measures.

NHAI regional officer assured the State Road Safety Council that flyover construction work at Lokhra, Basistha, Boragaon and Garchuk on Guwahati bypass would commence by December 2020. Flyover work at Kathiatoli, Borghat Rotary, Demow and Raha (Nagaon district), road over bridge at Jagiroad (Morigaon district), two flyovers near Bongaiagon Refinery would commence by October, 2020.