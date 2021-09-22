Patowary inaugurates two-day Vanijya Utsav and Mega Export Conclave  

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 21: Coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Indian Independence, Tea Board of India; Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India & Industries, State Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department has organised a two-day ‘Vanijya Utsav and Mega Export Conclave’ from Tuesday at Sri Sri Madhabdev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Inaugurating the Vanijya Utsav, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise minister Patowary said that the tea industry is facing a lot of challenges and needs improvement in the quality of its tea production to survive and sustain in the ever-competitive international market.

He appreciated the young entrepreneurs for their efforts in the value addition of tea with ginger, jasmine and bhoot jolokia etc.

Taking note of tea garden companies using garden lands for plantation of segun and agar or selling off the tea estates, the minister stated that tea garden owners cannot sell off their estates as the leased land still belongs to the Assam Government and instead asked them to focus on innovation and branding of Assam Tea.

Citing the example of Dubai Tea Park which sells most of the tea from Assam, the minister said that Assam Government is setting up a Tea Park at Chayygaon in Kamrup District which will have rail and port connectivity, cargo and warehouse amenities, processing facilities like tea grinding, blending, packaging and other utility services under one roof.

Inaugurating the ‘Export Conclave’ showcasing many local products, the minister asked the Industry Department officials to include the weavers in the upcoming India International Trade Fair (IITF), Pragati Maidan and to handhold them in Flipkart with which the department has already signed a MoU to promote the state’s local arts, crafts and handloom sectors.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, member of Rajya Sabha mentioned that tea, the official state drink of Assam, is going to complete 200 years of its existence in 2023. “It is high time that the tea industry looks into a multi-dimensional approach for holistic development in terms of value addition, tea tourism and entrepreneurship,” he added.

Diwakar Nath Misra, joint secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Dr KK Dwivedi, principal secretary; Arunita Phukan Yadav, executive director, Tea Board; Bipul Das, Export commissioner and other senior officials were present in the programme.

MoU between BTP, HPMA signed

Patowary interacted with a delegation from Haryana Plywood Manufacturers’ Association (HPMA) in Guwahati on Monday evening.

The minister stated that, “North East Region accounts for 66% of India’s bamboo. The Assam Government has set up a State Bamboo Development Mission to increase the area under bamboo cultivation and marketing.”

A MoU was signed and exchanged by Abhijit Barooah, chairman, Bamboo Technology Park (BTP) and Ram Niwas Garg, chairman, Haryana Plywood Manufacturers’ Association (HPMA). The MoU aims to develop a partnership between the parties to facilitate the setting up of bamboo based processing units by HPMA members in the facilities of BTP in the state of Assam.