Patowary inspects Azara and Changsari Railway Yards

HT Correspondent

RANGIA, June 13: Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited the Azara Railway Yard, Changsari Railway Yard and FCI Godown on Sunday to inspect the unloading of goods.

Transport department in collaboration with Railway and FCI officials have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the state.

From May 3 till Sunday, 722 railway rakes have been unloaded engaging 67,347 labourers and dispatched 45,479 trucks to various parts of the state.

Patowary has commended the dedicated service of the people engaged in this task and appreciated their endeavor to make essential goods including medicines available in every nook and corner of the state.

Transport commissioner Adil Khan and other senior officials were present during the visit.