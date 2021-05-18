Patowary reviews compliance of Covid protocol in public transport 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary reviewed compliance of Covid-19 protocol in the public transport by holding a virtual meeting on Monday with all the district transport officers (DTOs).

The minister emphasised in the meeting that to control the spread of Covid-19 virus, the Covid-19 protocol has to be enforced as per the government directives issued from time to time like compulsory wearing of masks, regular sanitisation of vehicles, seating restriction in public transport, etc. He also directed the enforcement officials of the department to check and monitor any violation of Covid protocol.

Patowary further directed the DTOs to maintain a close coordination with the railway, police, district administration, FCI and food and civil supply department to ensure that sufficient number of trucks are available for unloading of essential commodities from railway wagon racks for transportation to different parts of the state so that no shortage of essential commodities occur in the state.

For the improvement of road safety, DTOs have been directed to coordinate with district administration, police, PWD, NHAI to control the number of road accidents and fatalities.

Transport department has distributed 15 traffic interceptor vehicles to check over-speeding of vehicles especially on national highways. Transport minister directed that these traffic interceptor vehicles should be fully utilised to check over-speeding of vehicles and to issue e-challan against the violators.

Patowary emphasised on enhancement of motor vehicle revenue collections. He directed officers to work hard from the very beginning of the financial year for enhancement of revenue collection in the interest of the state exchequer.

Patowary also called upon the DTOs to be extra vigil and enhance the checking of vehicles carrying illegal transportation of goods and cattle. He directed that only notified fare should be taken from the passengers and no vehicle should enhance the fare at all. IWT officials were also directed to ensure compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour for passengers travelling in ferries.

Lastly, he directed all officers to be polite and courteous towards the public while performing their duties.

KK Dwivedi, principal secretary, transport department, Adil Khan, commissioner of transport and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.