Patowary woos 11 Singapore-based cos to set up industries in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: Industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday urged 11 Singapore-based companies to set up industrial units in Assam.

“Singapore can be a model for accelerated growth in industry, trade and commerce and education sectors in the state,” Patowary said interacting with 11 companies of Singapore through a webinar.

Patowary said the state government has tied up ITE Education Service, Singapore for setting up of a Skill University at a cost of Rs. 850 crore in Darrang.

Highlighting the state’s locational advantage as the gateway to South East Asian region, Patowary said that Assam offers the perfect launch pad for marketing of goods, products and services encompassing 80 million population in the South East Asian Region.

Speaking on the occasion, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that historical legacy, policy framework, locational advantage and robust infrastructure are prerequisites for any investment.

Krishna cited the instances of the 150 year old glorious tea industry and Asia’s first refinery at Digboi. He deliberated on the state’s key economic components like oil and natural gas, energy, food processing, agriculture and highlighted the Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12% of Assam in the last five years.

In a brief presentation, commissioner and secretary (industries and commerce) Dr. KK Dwivedi, highlighted the potentialities and opportunities of industry and business in the state. He assured that a dedicated team of officers will extend all logistical and infrastructural support for enabling the companies to set up business in Assam.

The webinar was co-ordinated and facilitated by Enterprise Singapore and Invest India.

Enterprise Singapore is a statutory board under the ministry of trade and industry in Singapore. The webinar was moderated by SabrinaHo, regional director of Enterprise Singapore.

Representatives of Advanced Produce Centre Development Pvt. Ltd. (APC), Agrocorp, Capita Land (Ascott), Nanyang Polytechnic, Skill SG Venture (SSGV), ALLIN Technologies took part in the webinar.

The Singapore-based companies expressed their interest to invest in Assam in areas like food processing, hospitality sector, infrastructure development, industrial town development, start-ups, airline catering, skill training, organic farming and marketing.

Patowary also took part in a webinar on “Food Processing Ecosystem in India” organised by ministry of food processing industries and projected the locational advantage of Assam as positioned at the center of South East Asia, ASEAN and BBN countries. He also informed that Assam has a surplus of fruits and vegetables and has been exporting to the Middle Eastern countries of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, in the past few years.

Patowary requested all potential investors to come to Assam to take advantage not only of the surplus horticultural and agricultural produce but also of the excellent incentives like reimbursement of GST, availability of land , subsidies on power and other fiscal incentives under the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) and State Industrial Policy.

The minister added said that even during to COVID-19 lockdown period, Assam exported consignments of vegetables to Middle East countries.

“Assam has access to the sea routes through the Kaladan multi modal project, Sittwe Port of Myanmar and to Mongla and Chittagong ports of Bangladesh through the Brahmaputra and road connectivity through the Trilateral Highway from Myanmar, Thailand up to Laos’, said Patowary.

Dr. KK Dwivedi gave a presentation highlighting food processing as the champion sector in Assam.

Commissioner Oinam Sarankumar Singh, secretaries Manjula Saikia Bhuyan and Pabitra Khaund and other senior officials were present in the webinar.