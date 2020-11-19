Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Nov 18: Veteran journalist of North East and editor of ‘The Shillong Times’, one of oldest newspaper of the Northeastern region Patricia Mukhim has resigned as member of Editors Guild of India (EGI) in protest against the organisation’s “complete silence” on the recent High Court ruling which refused to quash an FIR against her and held her guilty of creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post in July.

Mukhim submitted her resignation letter to the Guild chief Seema Mustafa.

In her resignation letter, Mukhim, who is a Padma Shri Awardee, said while the organisation remained silent on the High Court’s order against her, it showed ‘alacrity’ in extending support to Arnab Goswami of Republic TV following his arrest earlier this month.

She in her letter said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

On November 10, the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution).

The senior journalist also said she had shared a copy of the High Court order with the journalists’ body with the hope that the organisation would issue a statement condemning the order.

In the letter Mukhim said: “I see this as a classic case of the Guild playing to the gallery to defend celebrity editors/anchors whose voices matter while choosing to deliberately ignore a plea (unstated) from one of its members.”