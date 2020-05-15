Paul Barua named new DC of Dima Hasao

Govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has posted Paul Barua, Joint Secretary, Guwahati development department and mission director of Guwahati Jal Board and project director of AUIIP as deputy commissioner of Dima Hasao.

The outgoing Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (BCHAC) principal secretary Amithabh Rajkhowa has been promoted to grade of secretary (ACS grade) under pay band 5 of Rs 65,000 to 1,12,000 and grade pay of Rs 18,500 as Principal Secretary, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Mukul Saikia has been promoted and posted as secretary of revenue & DM department with additional charge of DC.

Debajyoti Dutta, additional secretary to personnel and administrative reforms & training department, has been promoted and posted as secretary to food, civil supplies & consumer affairs & Act East Policy Affairs department.

Abhijit Baruah, senior additional commissioner, transport has been promoted and posted as secretary Guwahati development department and mission director of Guwahati Jal Board.

Mridul Kr. Mahanta, additional secretary, WPT & BC department and director, Assam Institute of Research for SC & ST, Assam has been promoted and posted as secretary of labour welfare and parliamentary affairs departments.

Nandita Dutta, additional secretary environment & forests department has been promoted and posted as secretary excise & mines & minerals departments.

Rituraj Bora, deputy commissioner, Morigaon, has been promoted and posted as secretary skill employment & entrepreneurship departments with additional charge of deputy commissioner of Morigaon.

Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, deputy commissioner, Nalbari, has been promoted and posted additionally as secretary general administration department.

Sewali Devi Sharma, additional secretary of elementary education department has been promoted and posted as Secretary in the said department.

Pabitra Ram Khaund, additional secretary of transport Department and director, inland water transport has been promoted and posted as secretary of transport and industries & commerce departments.

Riju Gogoi, additional secretary personnel and administrative reforms & training departments has been promoted and posted as secretary of panchayat & rural development department.

Ghana Kanta Pegu, additional secretary of finance department has been promoted as the secretary in the said department.

Bhaskar Pegu, deputy commissioner, Tinsukia, has been promoted and posted as secretary of home and political Department with additional charge of DC.

Lalneizovi Nampui, secretary, NC Hills Autonomous Council has been promoted and will continue to work as the secretary NC Hills Autonomous Council.

Ruby Borah, director, Assam Administrative Staff College and secretary of personnel, AR & training and excise Departments and state enquiry officer has been relieved from the additional charge of secretary of excise department.

Sazad Zaman Hazarika, secretary of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs department has been transferred and posted as secretary of public enterprise department and state enquiry officer as well.

Manoranjan Dutta, secretary of political department and secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission, has been transferred and posted as secretary of pensions and public grievances department.

Umananda Doley, secretary of industries & commerce and urban development departments has been transferred and posted in the urban development departments with additional charge of secretary of Guwahati development department.

Dulal Ch. Das, secretary of Hills Area, Mines & Minerals, Tea Tribes Welfare and Sports & Youth Welfare Departments has been relieved from the charge of secretary of Mines & Minerals department.

Mallika Das Medhi, secretary of Guwahati Development Department has been transferred and posted as secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission.

Razvee Shahdeed Hussain, secretary of Tourism and Transport Departments has been relieved from the charge of secretary, Transport Department and also has been posted as Secretary, Power (E) Department.

Bandana Dutta Tamuly, secretary of elementary education and cooperation departments has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Cooperation Department and Secondary Education Department.

Dibeswar Bora, CEO, Assam State Agriculture and Marketing Board, has been transferred and posted as Senior Additional Commissioner of Transport, Assam and Head, Lead Agency on Road Safety.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Joint Secretary, Guwahati Development and Urban Development Departments has been transferred and posted as CEO, Assam State Agriculture and Marketing Board.