PCV vaccine for children launched across state

Kokrajhar, Diphu, Dima Hasao, Barpeta, Nagaon, Silchar, June 30:

The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) for children has been launched across the state on Wednesday.

PCV in Universal Immunization Programme was launched at RNB civil hospital Kokrajhar to combat the pneumonia fevers of the babies including newly born children.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) executive member for health and family welfare department, Arup Kumar Dey ceremonially inaugurated the programme.

PCV vaccine is offered to the babies age group of 45 days to 9 months at free of cost in the state under the supervision of state government and health department across the state.

Dey said that the PCV vaccines are offered to the babies for prevention of fevers like pneumonia and some other diseases in children.

Meanwhile, a 3-month-old baby succumbed to RNB civil hospital Kokrajhar two days ago due to Covid complications in Kokrajhar district.

PCV vaccine programme has also been launched in Bongaigaon. Launching the PCV vaccination in the lower Assam district, the Bongaigaon DC said that the PCV vaccine is now available under Universal Immunization Programme at free of cost. PCV vaccine will decrease 30% mortality rate of children from Pneumonia. A total of three doses of this vaccine are first given in 6 weeks, 2nd dose in 14 weeks and booster dose is in 9 months.

Dima Hasao along with rest of the districts in Assam launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) at the Urban Health Centre, Haflong.

Haflong, MLA , Nandita Gorlosa along with medical in-charge executive member, NCHAC, Samuel Changsan formally launched PCV in presence of the principal Secretary of NCHAC, L.Z. Nampui, NCHAC secretary of health dept, TT Daulagupu, joint director of medical and health services, Dipali Barman and host of other doctors, nurses and other health workers.

As part of statewide launch of PCV for children in Assam, the executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), health & family welfare, Khonsing Rongpi launched the vaccine at the office of the additional chief medical & health officer (FW), Rongkhelan here on Wednesday.

Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV-13) can prevent pneumococcal diseases in children caused by pneumococcal bacteria. These bacteria can cause many types of illnesses, including pneumonia, which is an infection of the lungs.

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine protects children against 13 types of pneumococcal bacteria including ear infections.

Barpeta along with rest of the other districts in Assam launched PCV under the Universal Immunization Programme(UIP) at the Urban Health Centre, Barpeta.

Tej Prasad Bhusal, deputy commissioner Barpeta formally launched PCV in presence of the host of other doctors, nurses and other health workers. As a part of the programme infants were given shots ceremoniously at the urban health centre in presence of the dignitaries.

PCV under the universal immunization programme for children up to one year was inaugurated ceremonially in Nagaon.

PCV has also been launched in Cachar to vaccinate around 45,000 children below one year against pneumonia, meningitis and other respiratory diseases.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli inaugurated the programme in the district at a function organised at Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Jalli said “The vaccine will be administered to the children free of cost at all government health centers in the district, I appeal to the people of the district to take this opportunity to vaccinate their children in proportion to their age”.

“In view of the anticipation that children may be affected in the third wave, it becomes very much essential that we keep our children protected,” Jalli added.