PDCK, 6 other rebel outfits to give up before Shah

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: The People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and six other proscribed groups will lay down arms in Karbi Anglong on February 25, the day when Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the hill district.

The Union minister will visit Karbi Anglong and address public meeting at Nurak Aklam, Den Arong.

The PDCK has also declared a unilateral ceasefire with the Centre on Thursday for the surrender ceremony.

In a statement PDCK chairman JK Lijang said that the organisation has decided to declare “unilateral cessation of hostilities to give impetus to resolve the vexed political conflicts among all stake holders”.

Lijang also hoped the Centre would respond with “seriousness and sincerity” to arrive at an amicable political situation.

In the meantime, the PDCK has submitted a memorandum addressed to Shah demanding an autonomous state for the Karbi tribal community claiming that it is the only ‘viable’ solution towards harmonious co-existence between the hill tribes and the plain people.

The government has also called on the United People’s Revolutionary Front (UPRF) and Dimasa National Liberation Front (DNLF) to lay down arms.

PDCK is active in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and some parts of Nagaon and Golaghat districts of Assam.

Earlier in November last year, police arrested the general secretary Nongme Tungjang alias Sanjib Phangcho was arrested with arms from Thekerajan area under Bakalia police station in the hill district.