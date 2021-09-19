PDCK disbanded, cadres join mainstream

I hope another armed struggle will not be raised in KA: Songbijeet Ingti Kathar

DIPHU, Sept 18: People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK), an armed organisation of Karbi Anglong, one of the signatories of the tripartite peace accord (MoS) with the state and Central governments on September 4 last, announced that it is disbanded.

15 days after the peace accord, the leaders of the organisation formally disbanded itself in a function held at Farmer’s Growth Centre, here on Saturday.

The rank and file of PDCK were all present in the disbanding ceremony. Among the leaders of the disbanded PDCK present at the ceremony were its chairman, Songbijeet Ingti Kathar, vice chairman, Kongkat Teron, general secretary, Nongme Tungjang, C-in-C, David Mukrang and public relation officer, Sorjon Tokbi.

The chairman of PDCK Kathar, lowered the PDCK flag as a sign of disbanding the organisation. The PDCK was formed in 2016 with 387 cadres.

Later, in a press conference held in the same premises the chairman, Kathar said, “With the peace accord there will be development for all communities. I hope that another armed struggle will not be raised in Karbi Anglong. Few individuals and organisations have criticised the peace accord, but it is not going to have any negative impact on Karbi society.”

He further said, “The peace accord has provision for granting of ST status to Karbis living in the plain districts of Assam. A separate Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council will be set up for development. The peace accord was a success and it was signed without shedding a drop of blood, without losing any of our cadres. 75 percent of the demands by armed organisations have been fulfilled with the peace accord.”

The PDCK will form an organisation, Ex-PDCK Welfare Society to know and solve problems of its former cadres.

Kathar urged those individuals and organisations who are opposing the peace accord to extend their cooperation in fulfilling every clause of the accord.

When asked whether the PDCK members will be contesting the forthcoming KAAC election or join a national party, Kathar informed that there is no such decision as of now.

