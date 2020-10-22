PDCK greets Karbis on Zonal KYF

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 22: People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) greeted the Karbi people on the occasion of Zonal Karbi Youth Festival (ZKYF).

In a press release, the PDCK said that it wishes young and old alike on the occasion of ZKYF.

“We wished that the festival be concluded successfully and pray to God for peace. Karbi customs and usage is pure and very clear. We are on par with those of the developed society in this regard,” the release said.

“It may be mentioned that our marriage custom is very lucid at the highest level. We cannot marry into our own clan. We can see the contrast and realise how much it is significant with the present-day problem of demanding the right to marry one’s own sex (LGBT rights),” the release also said.

“We, the Karbis can never think of same-sex marriage, it is a sin. We think that even in the future this should never come into the Karbi society. PDCK urged that we should take an oath to keep our culture, tradition and usage in its own league and pure. We thanked the cultural activists, intellectuals and all those helping in the Karbi Zonal Festival,” it added.