PDCK to end hostilities, ready for talks

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 16: People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) chairman JK Lijang on Tuesday said, “PDCK would like to declare a cessation of hostile activities to create a congenial atmosphere so as to strengthen and give impetus in resolving the vexed political conflicts among all stakeholders.”

“The PDCK expects the government of India to respond with the same seriousness and sincerity for an amicable political solution,” the statement said.’

“Therefore all the commanders of the Red Army of PDCK have been ordered to stop all kinds of hostile activities starting from February 17. I call upon all the people of Dima Hasao and Karbi Longri to cooperate with us so as to collectively solve the vexed political problems through peaceful dialogue,” the statement added.