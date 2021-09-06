Peace Accord creates unrest in Karbi Anglong  

24+ activists threaten to move HC against allocating 10 KAAC seats for Open category

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 5: The signing of the tripartite peace accord among six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong, the Centre and the Assam government has raised the hackles of social organisations in the district.

24+, a conglomeration of social organisations in Karbi Anglong has protested against the peace accord, particularly the insertion of keeping the 10 seats of Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in the Open category.

The 24+ activists gathered in front of the BJP district office here at Rongnihang around 3 pm and blocked the main thoroughfare by burning tires and raising slogans.

The protesters shouted ‘6th Schedule Long Live, Long Live’, ‘Open Seat, Go Back, Go Back’ and ‘Peace Accord, Down, Down’. The police later came and removed the burning tires.

Convenor of 24+, Litsong Rongphar said in the existing KAAC reservation of seats is already there. The organisations demand implementation of paragraph 2 sub-paragraph 7 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, for making of new rules to the Council with the approval of the Governor.

He said, “In the signing of the peace accord by six extremist organisations on Saturday, instead of strengthening the political, social, economic and land rights of the Karbis, it has now led to a weakening of our rights. We cannot accept the peace accord and anything that may happen as an outcome of the peace accord the signatories will be responsible.”

One of the members of 24+ and president of Karbi Farmers Association, Avinash Ronghang said, “Though we welcome the peace accord, but on one side it is a black day for us all as the peace accord has mentioned that out of 44 elected seats in KAAC, 34 seats are reserved for ST communities and other 10 seats are open for all communities. The 10 seats open for all means throwing the door open for the general communities to get elected to KAAC and their dominance over the ST communities.”

He said if required they will approach the Gauhati High Court. Criticising the ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ of KAAC led by chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, he said, these are wrong steps to suppress the hill tribe communities.

In response to the ongoing protests the leaders of the six organisations, who were the signatory authority of the peace accord in a press conference organised at the Karbi Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday said, “Those who are protesting against this Karbi Accord have no support from the Karbi people, rather they are the so-called pity organisations who are just a few in number. Moreover the Karbi accord which was done in the presence of the Union Home minister and its officials along with Government of Assam and six Karbi organisations is for the betterment of Karbi people’s future. But protesting against this accord is contempt of the Indian constitution, and that is why we want strict legal action against those people or pity organisations who are against this accord.