Peace agreement to be signed today  

Modi, Shah, Himanta to attend accord inking programme

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 3: The Centre will be signing the ‘Karbi Peace Accord’ on Saturday. The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The representatives of six extremist organisations from Karbi Anglong have been camping at New Delhi since September 1 to negotiate a peace settlement with the Central government under the framework agreement.

They held the first review meeting with government representatives on September 2. The second review meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday evening.

There is confirmation that the peace agreement will be signed on Saturday, i.e., September 4 between the delegation of the six extremist organisations and representatives of state and Central government, informed one of the leaders in the delegation.

Informing The Hills Times about the latest development over phone the chairman of Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), P Dilli said, “We had a review meeting yesterday between the delegation of the six extremist organisations and representatives of the Central government.”

“At the review meeting we discussed the necessary correction and inclusion needed to be made in the framework agreement. We have placed to the government for inclusion of implementation of Article 244 (A) for granting of Autonomous State comprising the three hill districts in Assam, increase and reservation of seats of Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of the present Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and MLA seats in Legislative Assembly, granting of ST status to Karbis living in the plain districts, increase of economic package, colleges and universities, rehabilitation package for cadres and recruitment in the armed forces and government jobs,” he said.

He also said the last review meeting will be held on Friday evening. Agreement will be signed by Saturday evening.

Chief executive member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang, chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home secretary, Assam and Home secretary, Union government and Union Home minister, Amit Shah will be present in the signing of the peace agreement, the chairman of KLNLF informed.

1,040 militants surrender

Earlier in February, 1,040 militants including the ‘most wanted’ Ingti Kathar Songbijit from five insurgent groups — Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) — surrendered before Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream.

An official ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati where the militants laid down their arms. The former militants submitted a total of 338 weapons, including 8 light machine guns with 11,203 bullets, 11 M-16 rifles and 58 AK-47 rifles.