Peace and unity can be catalyst for development: Hagrama

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 4: Although the dates to the general elections of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is yet to be declared by state election commission, mass election campaigning of various parties including BPF, UPPL, BJP, GSP, AIUDF, Congress are gaining momentum to woo the common voters in the four districts of the region.

Notably, UPPL party is contesting in 40 seats, BPF in 37, GSP in 35, BJP in 26, AIUDF in 7 and Congress in 13 in the election.

On Wednesday, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary addressed women mass gatherings at three different locations including Owabari under Baukhungri constituency for party candidate Doneswar Goyary, Harigaon Salakati for party candidate Derhasat Basumatary and Basugaon town for party candidate B Saoraigwra in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Mohilary informed that the election to the BTR is going to be held in the first week of December, the dates to which will be declared within November 15. He exuded confidence that BPF will be returning to power once again. He said that BPF has always emphasized on deepening integration and welfare in the BTR.

“Peace and unity among the society can deepen the growth of development, so citizens must maintain social integration,” Mohilary added. On the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, Mohilary said that law is taking its own course.

He said that Goswami was arrested for allegedly manipulating the TRP to establish his news channel’s popularity. He added that TRP manipulation is not suited in today’s juncture.

“News channels must be unbiased and fair,” Mohilary said.

BPF candidate for Baukhungri constituency Doneswar Goyary claimed that he will be able to secure the constituency seat as people from all sections are in his support. BPF candidate for Salakati constituency Derhasat Basumatary said that this time BPF will be recapturing the constituency with a massive victory.

Meanwhile, UPPL president Pramod Bodo also addressed an election campaign at Dwarkuchi area under Tamulpur sub-divisional in Baksa district on Wednesday. Bodo said that UPPL will be getting majority seats in the BTR election and form the next council government. He also alleged BPF of totally failing to work for the citizens during their 17-year rule in the region. “BPF has done nothing but indulge in massive corruption and anomalies during their rule,” Bodo added.