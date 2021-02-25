Peace pact with 5 rebel groups in presence of Shah today

Union home minister to attend Pran Pratishta Mahotsav of the world’s largest Shivalinga at Puranigudam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: The Centre will sign a peace accord with five militant groups of Karbi Anglong in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in a programme to be held at Nurak Aklam Field in Dengaon at 2 pm on Thursday.

Altogether 1,040 members of five militant groups, including People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) chairman IK Songbijit have come to the mainstream by laying down their weapons before chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a programme at Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Tuesday evening.

The other militants belong to Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) and United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA).

After his arrival, Shah will reach PWD Guest House in Amingaon from where he will leave for Puranigudam in Nagaon district to attend the Pran Pratishta Mahotsav of the world’s largest 126-feet-tall Shivalinga which will culminate on Thursday.

Shah will join the Yagna of Maha Mrityunjay Temple. The Puja Pran Pratishta Mahotsav of Maha Mrityunjay Temple started on February 22. The temple will be open for all the devotees from February 26.

The construction of the temple started in 2003 with the help of Acharya Bhrigugiri Maharaj. In that year, Bhrigugiri Maharaja chose this place after performing meditation. According to Maharaj, in ancient times, demon guru Shukracharya performed Yagna at the site of the temple.

Speaking to the media one of the prominent priests said that around 250 priests from Tamil Nadu have come to the temple to perform the Pran Pratishta Yagna.

Jitu Goswami, general secretary of the puja committee said, “We are happy that the dream of the great Acharya Bhrigugiri Maharaj has come true today. He has been dreaming about the temple since 2003 and we are happy that we could make the dream come true. We would like to thank all those who have contributed to fulfil the dream of such a temple and wish the presence of everyone at the inauguration ceremony of the temple.”

Goswami also added that the temple authorities are very happy with the arrival of the home minister. It is worth mentioning that a huge mandapa has been constructed near the temple to complete the Yagna at 108 Kundas.

In this mandapa, 108 Yagna kundas have been set up and all the arrangements have been made so that all the priests can perform the grand Yagna.

The Union minister will also visit the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrova Than and address a public rally at -Batadrava Prakalpa Khetra before leaving for Diphu.

During his visit Shah will ceremonially open the construction work of the Sankardeva Cultural Complex which will be constructed with estimated cost of Rs 188 core covering 130 bighas of land at Batadrova Than.