Peaceful BTC poll with over 77 pc turnout

Three BPF ministers to be dropped after poll: Ranjeet Dass

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 7: An average 77.27 per cent voters turn-out was recorded in the first phase of voting for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on Monday.

The first phase of voting was conducted in 21 constituencies- 10 in Udalguri district and 11 constituencies in Baksa district.

To be part of the nation building process and exercise their constitutional right in the polls witnessed large turn-out of voters in Udalguri district encompassing the 10 constituencies viz. Mwdwibari, Khalingduar, Nonwi Serfang, Bhergaon, Khwirwbari, Harisinga, Dwhnshri, Bhairabkunda, Pasni Serfang and Rowta specifically the young and the first time voters came out in large numbers since early morning and were seen standing in serpentine queues in polling booths.

A good number of differently abled voters in various age groups also came out on their own to exercise their franchise in Tangla, Paneri, Khoirabari, Mazbat, Rowta, Udalguri.

Election officials said the polls remained peaceful and that there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the four districts. “We have recorded 75 per cent polling.

However, the polling percentage is likely to increase further as polling is continuing in some areas,” said an election official.

In Baksa district, where there are 10 constituencies the voter turnout was 79.55 percent according to election officials. In 2015 the voter turnout in the four BTC districts was recorded at 65 percent.

However, the poll percentage might go up as thousands of voters are making beeline in the polling stations to exercise their franchise.

Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: In the morning, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro reached the polling booth to cast his vote by driving a tractor, the party symbol of the UPPL.

While coming out of the polling station Boro said, “From last 17 years Hagrama Mohilary has done nothing for the people of Bodoland rather cheated them every time. And that’s the reason people have come out to vote for a change irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. People have come from different parts of the northeastern states just to cast their vote.”

Boro also added, “People have been calling me from the morning and letting me know that they are with UPPL and they have travelled all the way from Shillong, Jorhat, Guwahati, etc just to see a change. And I believe we will definitely win this election and people will see the change”.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary, who was busy in electioneering at his home constituency Debargaon, claimed that his party will win 16 seats out of 21 seats, where the voting was conducted on Monday.

“In the second phase to be held on December 10 for 19 constituencies in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, we are winning in 15 seats,” he said.

Mohilary also claimed that BPF is forming government in BTC for fourth consecutive term with winning 31 constituencies.

Mohilary is also contesting from another constituency Kachugaon in this election.

Mohilary also addressed an election rally at Bijni.

Meanwhile, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed the saffron party will get 15 seats out of 21 where the voting was conducted under the first phase on Monday.

“Three ministers will be dropped from the state cabinet shortly,” Dass told reporters here.

Three ministers- Chandan Brahma, Rihan Daimary and Pramila Rani Brahma- all are from Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are in chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ministry since formation of the government in 2016.

The first phase of the elections is being covered in Udalguri and Baksa. On Thursday, the second phase would be held in the districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang. The counting of votes will take place on December 12.