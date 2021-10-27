People frustrated with 5-month misrule of the BJP: Gaurav Gogoi

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 26: Deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday lambasted the BJP while campaigning for the Congress candidate for Thowra LAC Manuranjan Konwar in Raichai Karam Sanskriti Kendra near Demow. Gogoi said that the people of the state are now frustrated with the 5-month misrule of the BJP led government due to the soaring price rise of all essential commodities and the appalling indifferent attitude of the BJP leadership.

BJP, he alleged, has begun raising money from the poor villagers to make the rich richer. He said that the BJP government has sold out the national properties to a handful of industrialists like Ambani, Adani, etc. A vote for the BJP in this by-election will give that total freedom to raise the prices of commodities more and oppress the common people more. He urged the voters to vote for Manuranjan Konwar to save the country from the alleged divisive and communal forces hidden behind the Lotus symbol. Gaurav Gogoi also took part in a bike rally with Manuranjan Konwar in and around Demow on Tuesday.

In another meeting organised by the Congress in Barajabari on Sunday, the APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah severely criticised the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on several counts. He said that six months back, Dr. Sarma said that the government would institute a probe into the alleged involvement of foreign terror groups in funding the Ajmal Foundation, but once the elections were over, it was seen that the present CM was posing for a photograph with Badruddin Ajmal receiving a donation for the CM’s Fund. Borah alleged that the BJP’s misrule has brought in an era of atrocities for women. Criticising Akhil Gogoi, Borah said that the Raijor Dal took the symbol of the cylinder in consultations with Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma- the cylinder that costs over a thousand rupees now. He urged the voters to vote for Manuranjan who is on the side of the truth while the alleged betrayer Sushanta is on the side of untruth.

