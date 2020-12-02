People must vote BJP for good governance: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass participated in a mega bike rally in Bhergaon BTC constituency of Udalguri district on Tuesday to garner support ahead of BTC council polls which is slated to be held in December 7 and 10 next. Dass, while campaigning for Bhergaon BJP candidate Phatik Kachari, said that the Bodo belt had witnessed ethnic violence, insurgency in the past but after the saffron party was voted to power in the centre and state, the region has so far witnessed stability and peace. Dass added that the Bodo people are battling for change and in sake of ‘good governance’ will vote for BJP in the forthcoming BTC polls. He further exuded confidence that BJP will grab a considerable number of seats in the ensuing polls.

Notably, the bike rally passed through Bhergaon-Dimakuchi Attarekhat region of Udalguri district where former Rajya Sabha MP, Santiuse Kujur; Former BTC, MCLA Ratiram Boro; BJP leader Dimbeswar Das among others participated. Later, Dass also visited the Borengajuli Sankar Dev Satra (Vaishnavite Monastery) located in Dimakuchi near Indo-Bhutan border area of Udalguri district.