‘People of Assam got nothing during Congress rule’

Sonowal heaps praises on Modi, slams Cong left, right and centre

HT Correspondent

NAGAON/ JAGIROAD, Aug 22: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned in making India the best nation of the world.

During his three-day long Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Nagaon, Sonowal expected the blessings from Srimanta Sankardeva as well as the bliss of the greater Assamese nation to be a part of Modi’s triumphant journey.

Slamming the Opposition, Sonowal said that Congress ruled India as well as Assam for more than 55 years and during the tenure of Congress, the people of Assam in fact got nothing except exploitation and deceptions for which the state like Assam which was comparatively rich in natural resources had to stand still behind the track of progress as well as development.

But during this short seven years tenure as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done a lot in many fields and it is clear as day to the people of the nation. Sonowal urged the people of the state to shower their blessings on PM Modi so that he would be able to take the nation further ahead.

Sonowal was felicitated at the end of the programme by organisations at the auditorium of Nagaon Sangskritik Prakalpa near Nehrubali.

More than 30 organisations including Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha, Nagaon Lions Club, Amlan Gusthi, Nagaon Sikh Samaj, Maruwari Yuva Mancha, Haiborgaon Babyasaiee Sangstha, Nagaon Sports Association, Nagaon Natya Mandir felicitated Sonowal with gamocha, cheleng chadar and garlands.

The Union minister was accompanied by state Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika, Union minister of state for Petroleum Rameswar Teli, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, BJP’s state president Bhabesh Kalita and state general secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma and other state office bearers.

The welcome address was given by MLA Rupak Sarma while the programme was anchored by secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma.

Former Railway minister and BJP senior leader Rajen Gohain and other office bearers of district BJP were also present in the programme.

Earlier Sonowal paid rich tributes to the statue of Jungal Balahu and then attended the farmers meet at Phulaguri following which he went to Nagaon Batadroba Than, where he offered his prayer and also interacted with the office bearers of Than Management Committee and also took stock of the ongoing construction work of the proposed Batadroba Prakalpa at Borduwa.

As a part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Sonowal arrived at Jagiroad on Sunday morning.

Sonowal attended a party meeting at Jagiroad and called upon the workers to work for the people of the state.

Sonowal also highlighted the principles of BJP and its commitment ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The Union minister also attended a felicitation ceremony organised at Sitajakhala under Gova GP.

Sonowal also visited the house of former district vice president of BJP Padma Kakoti and took stock of his health condition.

On his way to Nagaon, Sonowal visited the Vishnu Mandir at Dharamtul.