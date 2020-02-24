Perception about NE changed under Modi govt: DoNER minister

Three-day North East Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020 gets underway

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Union minister for development of northeastern region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh has said that whenever India becomes a $ 5 trillion economy, the Northeast will be an essential component.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day North East Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020 at the Assam Administrative Staff College, here on Monday, the Union minister said that there was a time when the name of Northeast brought the image of an area known for terrorism, corruption and insecurity.

He said that proactive steps taken by the Prime Minister changed the entire perception about this region.

He also informed that as per direction of the Prime Minister, the Union ministers travel to Northeast every fortnight to take stock of progress of implementation of development schemes which reflected the Prime Minister’s commitment for development of the region.

He also highlighted the steps taken by his ministry for development of Northeast.

The three-day conclave has been organised with the goal of identifying solutions as well as accelerators for the implementation of SDGs in the North Eastern Region (NER).

Organised by NITI Aayog, in partnership with the North Eastern Council (NEC), Assam government and Tata Trust, the conclave is supported by UNDP and RIS.

The inaugural session of the conclave started with an address from NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant followed by welcome remarks from state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar set the context for the conclave, followed by Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator India.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the SDG Conclave 2020 added a new chapter in the development process of the northeastern region.

Sonowal observed that the conclave would strengthen inter-state relations among the states of the region and give vital push to sustainable development.

He said that to ensure quality life for younger generation, there is a need to catapult growth in the country. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for identifying the potential and possibilities of the region, the chief minister said that as a result of his visionary initiatives people in the country look at north east with a different view point. He said that there is a new found confidence among the people of the region and this would help in the growth of the Northeast.

Appreciating the NITI Aayog for organising the conclave in Guwahati, which is the first of its kind in the country, the chief minister said that innovation will open new floodgates of opportunities. He said that initiatives of NITI Aayog would also help in taking forward the vision of the Prime Minister.

Underlining Prime Minister’s Act East Policy, the chief minister said that a new relationship today develops between the North East India and ASEAN nations. This has also helped Assam to emerge as the gateway to the South East Asian countries, he added. The chief ministers of other Northeastern states addressed the inaugural session of the conclave.