Person Drowns in Panimur River in Assam

HT Correspondent

Haflong, Dec 27: One person Nilmoni Das, aged about 35 years, from Tezpur drowned in Panimur river, Dima Hasao. According to a source from the officer in-charge Diyungmukh PS the incident occurred on 25th December at around 2.45 pm.

The SDRF team from Hojai started the search operation from 26th December to recover the body.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao deputy commissioner has been notified to carry out the patrolling on the riverside of districts which are connected to Kopili river and to intensify the search operation. The Dima Hasao SP Jayant Singh informed that the body is not yet recovered and the rescue operation by the SDRF will be continued at day light to trace Nilmoni Das.