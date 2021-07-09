Friday, July 9
Pests destroy paddy fields in Panidihing 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 8: Pests have destroyed several bighas of paddy seedlings in seed beds in Katiori and Borgaon in Bamrajabari under Panidihing mouja which is known as the granary of the district. It is now being feared that if urgent measures are not taken, it may spread to surrounding areas. District agriculture officer, Sivasagar Nihar Ranjan Baruah said that it is Thrips (Stenchaeothrips Bioformis) and can be controlled easily with proper pesticides. Notably, Baruah has directed his staff to spray pest control medicines in the affected plot in the region. The Nitaipukhuri Agriculture Development Block officer Smritirekha Bora and inspector Bhadrakanta Gogoi also visited the fields on Wednesday and assured the cultivators of necessary pest control measures from the department.

