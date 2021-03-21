Petitioners not to withdraw cases against non-tribal MACs

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 20: Countering what Dhonsing Dera declared on Friday that he will withdraw the election petition filed against three non-tribal MACs Pawan Kumar Rai, Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan and Mukut Mahanta, the three petitioners on Saturday said that whether Dera is withdrawing his petition or not, but they are not going to withdraw their petition.

Addressing a press conference at the office of District Press Club of Karbi Anglong, leaders of 24+ social organisation made it clear that they are not concerned with Dera, whether he is withdrawing the petition or not, but the other three petitioners are not going to withdraw it.

After the election to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in June 2017, four individuals including Dhonsing Dera have filed a petition before the Governor challenging that MAC Pawan Kumar Rai from Kopili constituency, MAC Mukut Mahanta from Deopani constituency and MAC Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan from Bokajan constituency, alleging that there is a violation of the provision of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The petitions were filed in 2018. Following the petition and on the basis of the directive of Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, the district court, here has filed a case against the three MACs. During the KAAC election 2017, Dhonsing Dera and Dhaneswar Rongphar had filed a complaint before the returning officer against Pawan Kumar Rai stating that he (Rai) is not from the ST (Hills) community. Whereas Pranjal Kro had also lodged a complaint with the returning officer against Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan and Chandra Teron filed a complaint with the returning officer against Mukut Mahanta as they too are not from the ST (Hills) community.

Convenor of 20+ social organisations, Ratan Terang said, “Following the complaint lodged with the State Election Commission (SEC) against the three non-tribal MACs, the district court has taken up the hearing. Dhonsing Dera is not loyal to his own community, but out of frustration of losing the MAC election has gone to file a petition with the Governor,” Terang alleged.

“Three petitioners Dhaneswar Rongphar, Chandra Teron and Pranjal Kro are still with us and our stand is still firm and we are not going to withdraw the complaint. By declaring that he is withdrawing the complaint Dhonsing Dera is fooling the people. The next hearing is on March 25 and I request everyone to support us,” Terang said.

In another press conference, All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) spokesperson Angtong Engti said, “Dhonsing Dera has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against Pawan Kumar Rai in Gauhati High Court in 2018, but now his withdrawal of the complaint clearly shows that he is an opportunist. When Dhonsing Dera was not in the BJP he did not say anything about withdrawing the PIL, but only after joining the BJP he suddenly decided to withdraw it.”