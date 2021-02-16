Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs 5 in Meghalaya, no more load shedding

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday reduced the price of petrol and diesel by an additional Rs 5.4 in the state.

This comes as a relief for people who have been affected by the high fuel prices.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday following an ongoing strike by the owners and drivers of commercial vehicles.

Sangma said that that the government has been collecting tax from petrol and diesel which has helped in generating revenue for the state.

“After reduction of the VAT, the price of petrol in Shillong will come down from Rs 91.26 to Rs 85.86 per litre while the price of diesel will come down from Rs 84.23 to Rs 79.13 per litre,” he said.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices in Ri-Bhoi district were Rs 89.81 per litre and Rs 83.10 per litre on Monday.

As per the new prices, petrol in the district will cost Rs 84.77 per litre and diesel will cost Rs 78.00 per litre.

The Meghalaya had recently reduced the prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 2 per litre each.

No more load shedding

Meghalaya will completely get rid of load shedding within the next 24 hours.

This was claimed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“Happy to announce that Load Shedding will be removed completely within the next 24 Hrs across Meghalaya,” Conrad Sangma said.

Chairman cum managing director of the ailing Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) also informed that “there will not be any load shedding in the state”.

“I am happy to inform you all that with the assistance from the state government and after obtaining a firm repayment commitment from MeECL, the power grid has withdrawn the regulation notice with immediate effect. In layman words, there will not be any load shedding in the state. Thank you all for understanding and being with us in these tough times,” CMD of MeECL said.