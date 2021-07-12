Petrol price cross Rs 101 in Kokrajhar 

KOKRAJHAR, July 11: Amidst ongoing Covid-19 situation, the prices of fuels including extra premium Petrol have been seeing a continued rise till date. On Sunday, the extra premium petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre standing at Rs 101 in Kokrajhar. The price of normal petrol in the town stood at Rs 96.85 per litre and Diesel Rs 89.37 per litre. Citizens have expressed their resentment and dissatisfaction over the repeatedly skyrocketing price rises of the fuels and essential commodities in the state and termed that the government has failed to check the price rises on fuels and essential commodities.