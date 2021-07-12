Petrol price cross Rs 101 in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 11: Amidst ongoing Covid-19 situation, the prices of fuels including extra premium Petrol have been seeing a continued rise till date. On Sunday, the extra premium petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre standing at Rs 101 in Kokrajhar. The price of normal petrol in the town stood at Rs 96.85 per litre and Diesel Rs 89.37 per litre. Citizens have expressed their resentment and dissatisfaction over the repeatedly skyrocketing price rises of the fuels and essential commodities in the state and termed that the government has failed to check the price rises on fuels and essential commodities.
“The price rise of petrol which has crossed Rs 101 per litre has been hitting normal life in the state. In today’s life, common middle-class citizens are not in a position to purchase petrol or any fuel,” said a citizen in Kokrajhar town. The citizens have further urged the state government to check the price hikes for paving the healthy welfare and integration in the state.