Pharmacy inaugurated in Debosthan

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Jan 4: A pharmacy was inaugurated at Karbi Anglong and Hojai District Border Debosthan Bazar on Monday. A young and energetic entrepreneur of Debosthan, Nekib Ahmed Chowdhury completed his Pharmacist degree and opened up the pharmacy to serve the people of his area.

Ex District Social welfare officer Praddut Sharma attending the programme as a Chief Guest inaugurated the pharmacy named Chowdhury Medical. The programme was also attended by Dr SM Muhsim, Sabir Ahmed Mazumder Headmaster of Moudunga High school among others.