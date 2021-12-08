Phase 2 of Door-to-Door Covid Vaccination Drive Ends in Lakhimpur

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, Dec 7: The second phase of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Covid-19 inoculation campaign to increase vaccination coverage in Lakhimpur district ended on Sunday.

This was stated by Sumit Sattawan, the deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur, and Lina Das, additional secretary of Food and Civil Supply Department, Government of Assam-cum-Lakhimpur district observer in a media briefing program on Sunday evening.

The program was convened in the conference hall of the Lakhimpur Circuit House on Sunday evening in the presence of superintendent of police (SP) Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa, ADC (Health) Geetalee Duwarah, joint director of District Health Department Dr. Mahendra Das, district immunity officer Dr. Bharati Gogoi, DIPRO Mandira Chayengia and National Health Mission District Planning officer Debanga Bikash Gogoi.

According to the deputy commissioner and district observer, till date, a total of 54,235 persons have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine under the campaign. Out of them, 25,959 people (93.46%) of the district received the first dose while the second dose was administered to 28,276 people (68.31%).