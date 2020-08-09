PHE minister Daimari inspects breached Jalimukh embankment

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Aug 9: Assam PHE Minister Rihon Daimari on Saturday inspected the breached Jalimukh embankment along the Indo-Bhutan border in Udalguri district and assured of extending possible measures for quick fixing of the damage.

Following the breach of the embankment at Jalimukh the water levels along the Kulsi river rose many fold causing distress to villagers. Daimari also expressed grave concern over unscientific sand mining by sand mahals as mahals go for unrestricted mining causing the river to change its course.

Talking to media persons, Daimari said, “The Jhalimukh embankment has been breached by water flowing downstream from Bhutan. I inspected the embankment and have instructed the concerned officials of Water Resources Department to survey and repair the damage on an urgent basis.”

Udalguri deputy commissioner, Prakash Ranjan Gharphaliya also accompanied Daimari and said that the breached embankment had caused substantial damage to downstream villagers in Kalaigaon, Harisinga and Udalguri Revenue Circles.