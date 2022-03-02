Phytotron Facility Opened

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 1: A state of art Phytotron facility was opened at the DBT North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology (DBT-NECAB), AAU Jorhat campus by the AAU vice chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka on Monday, coinciding with National Science Day.

The official said that the facility set up with funding from the Department of Biotechnology, government of India will add value to the plant biotechnology research in the region.

Dr Deka said the University would support the facility in every possible way to boost scientific research throughout the region.

The VC emphasised that in wake of the current climate change scenario and significance of climate resilience agriculture, this facility will be instrumental throughout the region.

Director of DBT NECAB Dr BK Sarmah said that the facility is aimed to cater to research works involving live plant responses to changing environments. He said that the facility will also support mass maintenance of tissue cultured plantlets and services of the facility will be provided to other institutions and organisations both within and outside north east.