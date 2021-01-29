PIB discusses on girl child empowerment

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: Girl Child Empowerment includes emphasis on Education, Nutrition Human Resource Talent Management, experts opined in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on the topic ‘Girl Child Empowerment – An Empowering Strategy of North Eastern States Women for Society and its prosperity’ on Friday.

Experts from the Government sector along with academicians deliberated and discussed about Girl Child Empowerment and its awareness from medical, psychological, academic, societal and policy perspectives.

Padma Shri Naresh Chander Lal, Ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands said with optimism that the ambit of Girl Child Empowerment, is not just Girl Child Education, rather more than that, is it proper Nutrition, Encouragement to emotional Qualities of Entrepreneurial Women, Human Resources Talent Management of Citizenry including Girls, motivating Cultural and Multi-talented abilities of ambidextrous qualities of girls. Dr Lal said that it is pertinent to mention that there has to be discussion on issues related to Girl Child empowerment such as Education and Nutrition so that there is citizenry awareness on these social issues. He said that Girls are revered in Indian Society because of their abilities to lead humanity by their qualities and emotional value-adds.

Nagendra Nath Tiwari, Deputy Technical Adviser, Food and Nutrition Board, Eastern Region, Kolkata said that Government awareness programme ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ is to sensitise people about proper Nutrition to all including girls. He said that proteins and vitamins in food help in growth. Tiwari said that healthy food habits would help in proper nourishment.

Talking about the initiatives of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Prof (Dr) Mohd Arif Khan, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh said that it is vital to provide opportunities to girl child in the country.

He said that awareness about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ would help tackle social issues and thereby, society would be better equipped to provide girl child empowerment and growth. The informative and knowledge webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Joint Director (M&C), PIB, Guwahati.