PIB holds round table to discuss effective COVID-19 management

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 20: Focusing on the rising recovery rate in active cases, Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on Monday organised an online Round table discussion on COVID-19 management in Assam. The participants of this Round Table included Dr Ratna Kanta Talukdar and Dr Syed Tanwir Alam, medical professionals who have been awarded by Indian Medical Association (IMA) for effective COVID management. Dr Manoj Choudhury, Executive Director of National Health Mission, Assam also shared his views and deliberated upon the COVID scenario in Assam.

Taking part in the Round Table, Dr Choudhury, spoke about the steps taken by National Health Mission to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that initially Assam did not have much COVID cases but as time passed cases have increased. The only way to control the situation was to do testing, tracing and isolating the infected person. “Earlier, giving test reports on time was a challenge for the State as there were no enough testing labs. But today, there are more labs functioning in the state and some more labs to start functioning soon,” he said.

Dr Talukdar, said that all the health workers have been working tirelessly to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the State. Saying that Assam is one step ahead of COVID so far, he said that Assam Government is ensuring all required testing and quarantine facilities for the people. He also said that all necessary drugs are available in the State. He requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions which can help to tackle the spreading of COVID 19.

On the other hand, Dr Syed said that the recovery rate in the State is very high because of the best possible treatment being given to the COVID infected people. “Rapid testing that has been started in the State is helping people to get the result in less than half an hour,” he added.