PIB organises webinar on ‘Poshan Abhiyaan and Covid Apt Behaviour’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: “Proper Nutritious food with Constructive Behaviour and Attitude change essential to be healthy,” experts opined in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on Monday.

Experts from the Government sector along with academicians deliberated and discussed about the potential way to tackle the Covid situation from a medical, nutrition and policy perspective. Dr Lopamudra Datta, Principal, Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology said that hygiene and nutrition helps in building a healthy system. Dr Datta said that Covid protection and precautions are particularly important because of the festive season.

She said people should be extra careful with regular sanitisation and protective gears. She further added that even for children and elderly people, the awareness of sanitization is very important.

Anumita Mallick, Faculty, Department of Nutrition, Belda College, Belda, Paschim Medinipur mentioned about disposable gloves and protective gear importance when visiting any place. She said that Normal soap with warm running water with sanitisation could help in tackling Covid issues.

Enunciating the provisions in the Constitution, Abdur Rehman Mallick, Advocate Delhi High Court said that Nutrition for children and youth in a developing country as India would help build a healthy nation where youth have to be made aware about the Covid precautionary measures. He said that a healthy person is more productive and efficient in a work environment.

He opined that even in work places, staggered staff work and reduced staff numbers in canteens at any one time could help tackle the Covid issues. Sucharita Sahoo, Field Publicity Officer, Field Outreach Bureau, Barpeta said that Poshan Abhiyaan of the Central Government is a programme to improve the nutritional results for children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers. She said that leveraging technology is pivotal and awareness and information dissemination has to be continual effort for the intended message communication.