PIB webinar on ‘Effective COVID Management in Tripura- Revisited’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: “Tripura has set an example for the country in combating COVID-19,” situation said LR Vishwanath, Head of Department, Directorate General, North East Zone, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting while addressing the media personnel in a webinar organized by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on Friday.

Vishwanath asserted that Tripura government’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is even appreciated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the main aim of the webinar was to highlight the Tripura model of tackling Coronavirus situation and to sensitize the journalists how to disseminate factual information during this crisis.

On the other hand, Dr Kanak Choudhury, MD Medicine while addressing the journalists in the webinar informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 is more than 80 percent in Tripura which is above the national rate informed. He spoke extensively on the health scenario of the state and the institutional measures taken by the government to stem the pandemic.

“The Tripura government is giving emphasis on collecting samples for testing so that the spread of COVID-19 pandemic can be controlled. Its success rate is evident from the fact that only one person died in the state due to COVID-19,” said Debraj Deb, Correspondent, Indian Express. While deliberating in the webinar, senior journalist Sandip Biswas said, “Early lockdown declared by the Tripura government helped in containing the spread of Coronavirus.” Around 25 journalists across Northeast participated in the workshop through video conference.