PIB webinar on IISF 2020 held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: “North East Region has enormous potential in helping the country to become self-reliant,” said Dr RK Ranjan, Member of Parliament, in a webinar organized by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on the topic “IISF 2020: Science and Atmanirbhar Bharat” on Thursday. The webinar was held in the run up towards India International Science Festival (IISF) that is celebrated every year to promote Science and Technology.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative for making India a bigger and more important part of the global economy through Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Dr Ranjan said that the North East region has enormous potential in utilizing its natural resources and helping the country to be self-reliant.

Giving emphasis on the need of the improvement of Information and Communication Technology in the region, he said that this will give a good spirit of scientific temperament to the people of North Eastern India. Gracing the webinar as the Guest of Honor, Dr G Narahari Sastry, Director, NEIST, Jorhat said that science and technology has come up in a very big way to address whenever there is a problem.

“Within less than a decade India is able to produce so many things including many electronic items and is also able to come up with ways where it can be seen that achieving many specialized things in terms of science and technology,” he added.

Talking about science in relation with Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr Pranab Jyoti Chetia, Curator, Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium said that Science and Technology can give sustainable growth to the huge potential of natural resources of the Northeast Region.