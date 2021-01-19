PIB webinar on tea industry of NE region conducted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Tea Industry of North Eastern region has competitive advantage for market-driven growth with the Tea Market and products have tremendous potential to be Game Changer for Trade and Commerce, experts opined in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on the topic ‘Tea and Allied Sector as potential impetus to entrepreneurial and for Socio-Economic Development’ here on Tuesday.

Experts from Industry fraternity along with academicians deliberated and discussed about the market potential of tea products and its awareness from socio-economic, academic and policy perspective.

Prof (Dr.) ZR Azad, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh said that Assam has huge potential in Tea Industry, be it in Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Shivsagar district, Cachar district of Assam.

Aminul Haque Jwadder, Exhibition Assistant, Regional Outreach Bureau, Guwahati provided a perspective of common people and said that tea sector is not only helping in employment, but also in economic growth and development of the region, be it tea-tourism, tea and allied sector development, markets for plantation and forest minor produce, eco-friendly and bio-diversity driven market development.

The informative and knowledge webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Joint Director (M & C), PIB, Guwahati.

Senior officers of PIB were present in webinar.