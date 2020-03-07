Pijush allays COVID 19 fear, emphasises on awareness

CM reviews preparedness ** 127 persons home quarantined in Assam

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT, March 7: Assuring that there is no need to panic, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika Saturday said that Assam government is taking steps for the past 1.5 months to avoid spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The minister also urged them to maintain personal hygiene to keep themselves safe from this virus.

“No need to panic on COVID19. The mortality rate is 3 per cent only. The virus has affected 1 lakh people across 94 countries and 3,000 people have died of it,” Hazarika said addressing a press conference here.

In the light of the Bhutan case, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma already held a meeting on Friday, and at 5 pm on Saturday, they will meet to review and discuss further steps to be taken if any patient is identified with the novel virus.

Currently, isolation wards have been prepared in all six medical colleges across the state and two beds in each district hospital. Also, 600 beds have been earmarked in case of mass quarantine. All medical staffs across the state are well equipped with masks, gloves and other requirement, he said.

In the meantime, the state has screened 585 passengers across the six airports in the state of which, 112 people have come from a trip outside to countries like China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Dubai and Singapore. Of these, eight developed fever a few days later and samples were taken. Currently, seven have tested negative, while the report for one passenger will be received later on Saturday, he said.

Taking the edge off the issue of shortage of sanitisers and masks, the minister informed that the government is taking adequate steps to ensure availability of masks and sanitisers for the public, and there is no reason for panic.

The minister said 127 people have been identified in Assam and put them under surveillance while tracing contacts of the US tourist who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika said on Saturday.

“A total of 127 persons are home quarantined, and if they develop fever then they will be taken to an isolation ward,” Hazarika told a press conference here.

The 76-year-old US infected patient, along with his partner, were in India for a while before heading to Bhutan. They travelled from Kolkata to Jorhat on February 22, and took a seven-night cruise by MV Mahabaahu Brahmaputra River Cruise in Assam. They reached Guwahati on March 1, stayed at Radisson Blu for a night and left via Drukair for Bhutan on March 2.

The minister informed that apart from the 127 contacts, the state has not yet been able to establish a cab which the duo took from the hotel to Guwahati Airport, which they will undertake very soon.

Elaborating on the plans to sanitise and cleanse places where the US tourist and his partner had stayed, Hazarika said that in Jorhat resort, 25 staff members have been identified and kept under observation, and in Radisson Blu, Guwahati, 24 staff members have been identified.

The second floor of the hotel where the duo stayed has been completely isolated and sanitised.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sonowal reviewed the preparedness and monitoring mechanism of health department to deal with coronavirus disease in the state in a meeting held at his conference room at Janata Bhawan.

Sonowal directed the health department to take steps for sensitizing all government officials from state Headquarter to panchayat level on the coronavirus disease and precautionary measures needed to be taken. He also asked the department to carry out extensive awareness activities among people of the state involving field level functionaries of the department. He also directed to impart training to staff of government and private health institutions.

Underling the importance of awareness among people, the chief minister asked the department to form dedicated teams at village level by involving ASHA and AWW who would visit all households and inform people about the preventive measures.

Sonowal also stressed on implementing extensive awareness activities covering all panchayats, villages, towns and tea gardens within a week’s time.

The chief minister further asked the ASTC to press into service its mechanism in generating awareness among commuters on coronavirus disease. He urged railways to collaborate with the health department in dealing with the same.

He also called for coordination among all government departments in the awareness generation activities.

Health officials informed the chief minister that 100 percent screening of passengers of all international flights at LGBI are being carried out along with regular screening at other airports in the state.

Minister Pijush Hazarika, chief minister’s legal adviser Santanu Bharali, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, principal secretary to CM Sanjay Lohiya, principal secretary of health department Sameer Sinha, commissioner & secretary of health Anurag Goel, mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) Dr. S Lakshamanan, principal and superintendent of GMCH and senior officials of health department were present in the meeting.