Pijush distributes cheques in Tezpur to beneficiaries under CM’s Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 26: “Assam government is committed to work for the welfare of each and every section of the society and to uphold this commitment the chief minister has launched this special scheme of offering Rs 2.5 lakh to women who have lost their husbands to Covid in order to ease the hardships of the family who has lost their sole breadwinner in the battle against Covid,” Pijush Hazarika, minister for water resources, information & public relations department told this here at Tezpur on Thursday at a brief function held at Tezpur Circuit House to distribute cheques to 14 beneficiaries under the CM’s Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme. The scheme covers women from the low-income group with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, those who had lost their husbands due to Covid. A total of 51 women from Sonitpur district have received this one-time financial benefit in two phases from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund under the scheme. The minister also inaugurated two office chambers, one for the guardian minister and the other for the guardian secretary for Sonitpur district at the Circuit House complex. During the programme, he also ceremonially distributed emergency management kits to four Aapda Mitras, volunteers under ASDMA and DDMA who have been trained to provide flood relief and rescue, along with basic first aid to affected disaster victims. A total of 16 such volunteers who have received training at NDRF Bn, Patgaon will be handed over these emergency management kits provided by ASDMA. Earlier in the day, the minister inspected two sites for setting up a state-of-the-art convention centre at Tezpur for holding the next deputy commissioners’ conference which will be held after a period of six months. Member of Parliament, Tezpur, Pallab Lochan Das, MLA, Sootea, Padma Hazarika, MLA Borsola, Ganesh Kumar Limboo, MLA, Tezpur, Prithiraj Rava, MLA Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti, DC Sonitpur, Bhupesh Chandra Das, SP Sonitpur, Dr. Dhananjay P. Ghanwant, Zilla Parishad members, Anchalik Panchayat members, prominent citizens of Tezpur and other senior officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.