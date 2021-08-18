Pijush Hazarika visits flood affected areas in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 17: Assam minister for water resources; information & public relations and parliamentary affairs Pijush Hazarika, accompanied by chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro visited the flood affected areas of Bijni subdivision in Chirang district on Monday.

To start with, he visited the relief camp installed at Sanyasiguri and interacted with the affected people living there to take stock of the arrangements made by the administration for providing basic amenities, including food, water and medical services. He distributed some relief materials from his side among the inmates and assured them to take necessary steps for protecting floods and erosion in the district.

The minister then visited at No. 2 Kujrabguri village, where an embankment of DRDA was badly eroded by the flood waters of Aie River and the erosion affected Shisubari village by Makra River to assess the situation.

Addressing the media, minister Hazarika expressed concern over the damage caused to the embankment near No. 2 Kujrabguri village and Shisubari village due to flood waters of Aie and Makra. He assured that the water resources department would take immediate measures to cope with the situation by erecting porcupine and installing geobags at the affected portions.

MLA Sidli Jayanta Basumatary, MLA Bijni Ajay Kumar Ray, BTC executive members Ukhil Mushahary and Dhanjay Basumatary, deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, additional deputy commissioner and in-charge sub-divisional officer Dibakar Nath and other departmental officers were also present during the entire visit of the minister.