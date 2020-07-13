Pijush launches online building permission for Nagaon Municipality Board

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Minister of State for Urban Development Pijush Hazarika has launched the portal for applying Online Building Permission (OBPS) for the citizens of Nagaon Municipality area from the Janata Bhawan on Monday.

The launch ceremony was attended by Neeraj Verma, IAS, Principal Secretary, UDD; MD AMRUT Sh Vasanthan, IFS; Kabita Roy Das, Deputy Director General; Kakoli Chaudhury, Senior Technical Director and Sujan Deb Purkayastha, Technical Director from NIC Assam.

Notably, in view of the pandemic situation in the state of Assam, the citizens of Towns and Municipalities were facing hard times to obtain Building Permission from the respective Municipal Boards. As a solution to the problem, the department of Urban Development had decided to convert the whole process to online and approached National Informatics Centre (NIC), Assam.

The concerned authorities of UDD department have now decided to implement it for the Nagaon Municipality Board as a pilot project and plan to roll out in other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), once the system is streamlined. In order to apply the applicant needs to visit the website of Nagaon Municipal Board http://online.nagaonmunix.in/index.aspx and click on the OBPS link. One is required to register first with submission of necessary details like name, area, mobile and ward no etc.

If approved, the applicant will receive an acknowledgement, if rejected the applicant will be intimated by the system itself highlighting the reason for the rejection. The main advantages of the system are that the citizens need not visit office to submit the application.