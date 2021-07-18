Pijush launches Widows’ Support Scheme in Biswanath 

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 17: State water resource minister Pijush Hazarika formally launched the ‘CM’s Covid-19 Widows’ Support Scheme’ at a function held at Biswanath College of Agriculture on Saturday. At least 32 widows, who have lost their husbands due to Covid-19, were handed over cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance. While addressing the gathering, the minister said that though the government cannot compensate for the loss of a loved one, yet the one time financial assistance would help mitigate the financial hardships of the widows to an extent and help them lead a life of dignity. Hazarika also thanked Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for always being a pioneer in envisioning welfare schemes. “By launching this scheme, Assam has once again shown that it is the leading state in the country to launch unique welfare schemes for the benefit of its people. We have been doing so in the past and will keep doing so in the future as well. Our chief minister has the vision to make Assam among the top 5 states of the country and we are moving well in that direction,” added Hazarika.